Trick Williams Reveals Lil Yachty Helped Design His Custom WWE Title

WWE United States Champion Trick Williams spoke with Bleacher Report about various topics, including his reaction to Sami Zayn winning the Undisputed WWE Championship at Night of Champions 2026.

Williams said, “That just lets you know how great of an opponent he was and everything he brings to the business. He’s Sami Zayn for a reason, so you gotta put some respect on his name. But it also tells you who Trick Williams is. In his first feud, on his first day on SmackDown, he interrupted Sami Zayn and told him, ‘You will respect Mr. Lemon Pepper Stepper.’ And the people knew that I wasn’t lying. It was just a beautiful situation. Me and Sami are so polar opposites, so it just worked.”

On Lil Yachty having a hands-on role in creating his custom WWE United States Championship:

“Yachty said he wanted to do something a little special. Shout out to my boy Yachty, taking the time and doing his job. Some perceive him as my creative director, my personal producer to make sure that all things are fit for entertainment consumption to a very, very high level. He said, ‘Trick, we need a title that’s gonna fit you. We’re gonna get you your very own legacy title.’ So, he hand-directed and sculpted the title himself and it’s a work of art. It’s beautiful.”

On defeating Zayn for the United States Championship at WrestleMania 42:

“It was just a beautiful moment. Just think about how fast your life can change. At that point, four months on the main roster, winning a WrestleMania match against a future Hall of Famer. Let’s talk about the Gingerbread Man [Zayn] for a second. That was no easy feat. So to be able to have that magical moment at WrestleMania, I don’t take it for granted.”

On being hesitant about doing WWE: Unreal at first:

“You know, the funny thing is I definitely had to think about it when they brought it to me. What is there to be scared of?’ My name is Trick Williams. Trick is an extension of my original name. My birth name is Matrick. If you add the ‘M-A’ to Trick, you get Trick Williams. So as you leave the cameras on a little bit longer, when you hit that red button and you dive into who Trick Williams really is, you will get a piece of Matrick. But luckily for me, Matrick and Trick Williams are the same person. Matrick just gives you a little bit more detail of how Trick Williams became Trick Williams, and that’s what you’re gonna get when you tune into Unreal. How Trick Williams became Trick Williams. Let’s talk about it.”

On how he expects to be portrayed on the show:

“I’ll be honest with you, I don’t know what they’re gonna put on there. We gave them so much, I don’t know what’s gonna be shown. But I think that we’ll see the authenticity of who Trick Williams is. This confidence isn’t bottled and isn’t put on like the coat that I wear. It’s a lifestyle that I live every single day. That comes from a lifestyle of winning, losing, taking chances, getting to the top, all the way back down to the bottom. And being able to rebuild over and over and over again. That’s how confidence is built. That’s why Trick Williams lives the lifestyle that he lives because he’s been through the fire for years. You’re able to just see the passion and see the things he does to keep his mind clear, how Lash Legend is his support system and he’s her support system. All the things we do to make sure we’re ready to perform at a very, very high level. All these things are so important for Unreal.”