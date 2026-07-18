Charlotte Flair Says She Wants A Romantic WWE Storyline

WWE star Charlotte Flair appeared on WFAN to discuss various topics, including her dream storylines with the company.

Flair said, “So, I’m in a tag team with my best friend right now, Alexa Bliss. That’s been awesome. Special. I think if I had to do it, well, I want to win number 15. That’s definitely on the list. But I’ve never been involved in a romantic storyline or have been opposite a male character. So I think that would be cool. Or I’ve never led a group. There’s been the Four Horsewomen, but we were all individuals. There wasn’t. I mean, I was number one, but I mean, I’m just kidding. I don’t want to disappoint all equals.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)