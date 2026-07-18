Saturday, July 18, 2026
Facebook Instagram X Youtube

Charlotte Flair Says She Wants A Romantic WWE Storyline

By
James Hetfield
-
Charlotte Flair
Charlotte Flair | WWE

WWE star Charlotte Flair appeared on WFAN to discuss various topics, including her dream storylines with the company.

Flair said, “So, I’m in a tag team with my best friend right now, Alexa Bliss. That’s been awesome. Special. I think if I had to do it, well, I want to win number 15. That’s definitely on the list. But I’ve never been involved in a romantic storyline or have been opposite a male character. So I think that would be cool. Or I’ve never led a group. There’s been the Four Horsewomen, but we were all individuals. There wasn’t. I mean, I was number one, but I mean, I’m just kidding. I don’t want to disappoint all equals.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

PWMania
You'll find information on this website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, Vince McMahon, Impact Wrestling, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, WWE Divas, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram X Youtube
© 2025 PWMania.com. All Rights Reserved