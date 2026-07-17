Backstage News On WWE SummerSlam 2026 Main Event Plans

WWE has announced the World Title bouts for both Night 1 and Night 2 of WWE SummerSlam 2026. On Night 1, WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The OTC” Roman Reigns from The Bloodline will defend his title against “The Visionary” Seth “Freakin” Rollins.

On Night 2, Undisputed WWE Champion “The Best in the World” CM Punk will defend his title against “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes. However, WWE has not yet confirmed which title match will be the main event for each night.

Although there has been no official announcement, the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has reported that it is believed the main event for Night 2 on Sunday, August 2, will feature Roman Reigns versus Seth Rollins. This suggests that CM Punk versus Cody Rhodes will likely be the main event for Night 1 on Saturday, August 1.

Additionally, the report indicated that while it has not yet been confirmed, a singles match between Jade Cargill and Charlotte Flair was part of the original lineup for the premium live event. Current storylines suggest that WWE is still headed in that direction.