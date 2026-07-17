Report: Nikki Bella Back In WWE Creative Discussions

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella suffered an ankle injury during the March 27th episode of SmackDown. She and her sister, Brie Bella, were scheduled to compete in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match at WrestleMania 42. Due to her injury, Nikki was unable to participate, and Paige stepped in to take her place for this match.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, Nikki Bella has been part of discussions regarding creative plans over the past several weeks. This marks the first time she has been mentioned in a creative capacity since WrestleMania, indicating that she may be making a return soon.

However, it is still unclear exactly when “soon” might be, or how her creative plans are evolving. Nikki initially expressed hope to return by June for Night of Champions, but that did not happen. Recently, she noted on Instagram that she has resumed training in the ring.

Additionally, Paige and Brie Bella are set to defend their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships against Fatal Influence’s Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid at Saturday Night’s Main Event this weekend at Madison Square Garden in New York City.