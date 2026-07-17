Backstage Update On Mike Santana’s WWE Future

According to a previous report by PWMania.com, Mike Santana concluded his tenure with TNA Wrestling at Slammiversary and is believed to be a free agent, with his official final day being July 15th, as noted in a social media post last week. Santana is rumored to be heading to WWE, as his profile has recently been removed from the TNA website.

Sources from WWE, as reported by WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, expect Santana to join the company before the end of summer. These sources also indicate that Santana has established strong relationships during his appearances in WWE NXT, thanks to the partnership between WWE and TNA.

The report further mentions that there is a belief within WWE that Santana already has a genuine connection with the WWE fanbase, which is not always easy to achieve. This perception has led to Santana gaining a favorable position within the company, with one source stating it would be surprising if he doesn’t join WWE “relatively soon.” However, there’s no specific timeline for when he will make his WWE debut.

Santana is a two-time TNA World Champion but lost the title at TNA Slammiversary on June 28th to Nic Nemeth.