Maxxine Dupri Opens Up About Kissing Austin Theory On RAW

Following her recent heel turn and on-screen alliance with Austin Theory, WWE star Maxxine Dupri opened up about the storyline during an appearance on The Nikki & Brie Show, discussing the now-viral kiss that has sparked plenty of fan reactions.

Brie Bella asked Dupri about the memorable moment, jokingly wondering whether Theory was a good kisser.

Brie: “Well, let’s talk about that kiss. That was a really spicy kiss. I was like, ‘All right, I’m into this. I’m liking this.’ Is Austin a good kisser?”

Dupri laughed off the question while praising her new on-screen partner and reflecting on how naturally the segment came together.

Maxxine: “I mean, the best. You’re making me blush. It was just in the moment, you know? You couldn’t have dreamt that up to be better. I showed up for him. I applied the pressure, and as Dawkins fell over, he got the pin because he’s brilliant, obviously. Afterwards, it was just like, I think it’s time that we fill everyone in on what’s going on.”

Nikki Bella then brought up the comparisons fans have been making online between Dupri and Theory’s pairing and WWE’s popular duo of Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio.

Nikki: “Did you see online all the comparisons of you guys and Liv and Dom? You’ve been seeing that?”

Dupri admitted she had seen some of the discussion but was more amused by another phrase fans had been using.

Maxxine: “I haven’t seen that much, but I saw something. I was just telling my other interview that they’re using this word called ‘Temu,’ and I had to Google it. I was like, ‘I have money, so I don’t shop there.’”

Dupri’s alliance with Theory has quickly become one of WWE’s newest on-screen pairings, and the storyline has already generated plenty of discussion among fans following her shocking heel turn.