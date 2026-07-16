WWE’s Worlds Collide Set To Go Head-To-Head With AEW All Out

WWE has officially announced that Worlds Collide will take place on Saturday, September 26, setting up a direct head-to-head clash with AEW All Out in the Chicago market.

According to WWE, Worlds Collide will be held at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, while AEW’s All Out is scheduled for the same evening at NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. The two venues are located approximately 15 miles apart in the Chicago suburbs, with both companies promoting the events as taking place in the Chicago area.

AEW was the first promotion to announce its plans for September 26. Company President Tony Khan revealed the date and location for All Out during an interview with Q101 Chicago on July 6, with early-access ticket sales launching the following day and general public sales beginning on July 13.

The 2026 edition of All Out also marks AEW’s return to holding the pay-per-view on a Saturday and will be the fifth time the NOW Arena has hosted the event, dating back to the inaugural All Out in 2019.

Khan previously explained that the decision to move the event away from its traditional Labor Day weekend slot was made to create a four-week gap between All Out and AEW All In, which is scheduled for August 30 at Wembley Stadium in London.

While WWE has confirmed the date and location for Worlds Collide, the company has yet to announce the full lineup or format for this year’s event. Historically, Worlds Collide has served as a crossover showcase featuring talent from multiple brands, most recently highlighting WWE’s partnership with Lucha Libre AAA.

With both promotions now set to run major events on the same night in the same market, September 26 is shaping up to be one of the most intriguing dates on the 2026 professional wrestling calendar.