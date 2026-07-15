Paul Heyman Announces Major New Venture Outside WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman is expanding his work beyond professional wrestling with the launch of Podrophenia, a new media company focused on podcasting, vodcasts, creator development, and digital content production. The company was officially announced on July 14 through a partnership between the Elvis Duran Group, Looking4Larry, and MCM Studios.

Podrophenia aims to assist creators, brands, and media personalities in developing, producing, distributing, growing, and monetizing original content across multiple platforms. Heyman co-founded the venture alongside radio personality Elvis Duran, Emmy Award-winning producer Mitchell Stuart, and media entrepreneur Michael Canzoniero. The team believes that Podrophenia combines expertise from broadcasting, entertainment, production, and brand development to create a full-service platform for today’s content creators.

Instead of operating as a traditional recording studio, Podrophenia focuses on supporting projects from the initial concept through to production, audience growth, distribution, sponsorship, and long-term business development. The company will provide premium audio and video production, post-production services, creative development, marketing support, distribution strategies, and sponsorship opportunities.

Thanks to the Elvis Duran Group’s partnership with iHeartMedia and the Elvis Duran Podcast Network, content produced by Podrophenia will have access to one of the industry’s largest podcast distribution networks. Duran stated that the company was established to meet the growing demand for production facilities specifically designed for modern creators. Heyman echoed this vision, noting that many turnkey podcast studios concentrate on standard production setups. He believes that Podrophenia takes a different approach by creating studios tailored to each creator’s personality and the content they wish to produce.

Duran said, “I’ve seen firsthand the need for a state-of-the-art production facility for content creators, particularly podcasters. With Paul Heyman and MCM Studios, we’re playing with the big boys!”

Mitchell Stuart emphasized that podcasting has evolved beyond merely recording conversations. He highlighted the need for creators to have access to production resources, audience development, marketing, distribution, and business support, all integrated under one roof.

Podrophenia will be based in MCM Studios’ state-of-the-art production facility in Manhattan. This studio features broadcast-quality audio systems, customizable sets, versatile production spaces, post-production suites, cinematic lighting, and areas dedicated to supporting creators. The company also intends to produce original programming across various categories, including entertainment, sports, culture, lifestyle, business, and human interest.

Its first original series, “Hello Randy,” hosted by Randy Fenoli, is set to debut later this year through iHeartMedia and the Elvis Duran Podcast Network, with more projects expected to be announced throughout 2026.