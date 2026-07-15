Viewership Numbers For July 6th Episode Of WWE RAW

According to Netflix, the WWE RAW episode that aired on July 6 ranked #6 globally and #7 in the U.S., attracting an average of 2.5 million viewers across 5.0 million hours viewed. This represents an increase of 8.7% from the June 29 episode, which drew 2.3 million viewers but ranked #7 globally and #6 in the U.S. This was the best performance for the show since the May 25 episode, which also had 2.5 million viewers.

RAW made it into the top 10 in 14 countries: Bolivia (#8), Bahamas (#9), Canada (#4), Ecuador (#10), Trinidad and Tobago (#8), United States (#4), United Kingdom (#8), Egypt (#10), Bahrain (#9), India (#10), Kuwait (#10), Sri Lanka (#9), Saudi Arabia (#8), and Australia (#10).

In 2026, WWE RAW is averaging 2.724 million viewers on Netflix, down from 3.0 million at the same point in 2025.

The July 6 episode was headlined by Sami Zayn defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against the new Undisputed WWE Champion, “The Best In The World” CM Punk.