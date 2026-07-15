Wednesday, July 15, 2026
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Current Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT

By
James Hetfield
-
WWE NXT
WWE NXT

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of NXT, which will take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

In the show, WWE NXT Champion Tony D’Angelo will defend his title against Naraku in a Street Fight. Additionally, Saquon Shugars, “Supernova 11” Noam Dar, and Romeo Moreno will compete against DarkState, consisting of Cutler James, Osiris Griffin, and Dion Lennox, in a 6-Man Tag Team Match. Nattie will also face Jaida Parker in a singles match.

Furthermore, Reina Volcan will battle Skylar Raye, the winner of WWE LFG season two, in singles action. Shawn Spears is set to take on Niko Vance from The Culling in another singles match.

You can watch the live episode on The CW, and it will also be available internationally on Netflix. Join us every Tuesday night at 8 PM Eastern / 7 PM Central for live updates and coverage of WWE NXT results.

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