Becky Lynch Explains Why She Brings Her Daughter On The Road With WWE

WWE veteran Becky Lynch recently appeared on the Happy Mum Podcast, where she discussed a variety of topics.

One key point she mentioned was her comfort in taking her daughter on the road with the company. Lynch explained that seeing Stephanie McMahon do it, along with the support from Stephanie and Triple H, made her believe it was possible.

Lynch said, “I figured that it would all just work out. We’d figure it out and I’d just take her. I would just take her everywhere we went. I’m not the first person to do this because Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, she had three kids and I think she was the originator of taking the kids on the road with her. Obviously, [Stephanie] wasn’t on all of the live events like I was, so they weren’t making every single show but she had done it. I had never seen it firsthand, but I knew that she did. So, you know, if she could do it, maybe I could do it.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)