Ethan Page Shares Story Of How MJF And Cody Rhodes First Met

WWE star Ethan Page recently appeared on the podcast “Insight with Chris Van Vliet,” where he discussed several topics, including the story of how AEW star MJF and top WWE star Cody Rhodes first met.

Page previously stated that his initial encounter with Rhodes occurred after MJF flirted with his sister, which led to a confrontation between MJF and Rhodes at an independent wrestling event.

Page said, “So, my version, first of all, that is a true story. From my perspective, that is a true story. He [Cody] did come to me and tell me that MJF was talking about my sister, and my family is very touchy thing for me. It’s my hard, fast rule is you could do whatever you want, say whatever you want, get away with whatever you want; don’t mention my family, don’t talk about my family, don’t mess with my family. So all of a sudden, at the time, MJF is like the young wrestler, up-and-coming wrestler, like he literally just met Cody that day. So this is kind of like the start of him getting going, so I hear this guy’s talking about my sister. I confronted him, and we were friends at the time, and I just couldn’t believe it, and he was very defensive, which I understand why he would be, and yeah, he did. He confronted Cody about it.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)