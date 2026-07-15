Santos Escobar Announces First Appearance After WWE Exit

The Masked Republic Instagram account recently announced that El Hijo Del Fantasma, a character portrayed by former WWE star Santos Escobar, will be at their booth on July 24th and July 25th during the 2026 San Diego Comic-Con, a popular pop culture fan convention.

The announcement reads, “SDCC @comic_con GUEST ANNOUNCEMENT – He has held championship gold everywhere he has been – CMLL, AAA, Lucha Underground and NXT/WWE. He is a second generation lucha legacy and as successful as he has been his future is looking even brighter as he prepares to return to the ring once he has completed filming a yet to be publicly announced feature role in what is set to be a breakout performance. @escobarwwe will be making his first public appearance of the summer on Friday and Saturday from 12-2 PM at the Masked Republic & @headlockedcomic booth 1901! A very special limited edition art print of Hijo del Fantasma by @dnhills will be available to get signed plus photo ops and more merch. Don’t miss it!”

Escobar was one of the wrestlers released by WWE in April. He has announced that he will officially become a free agent on July 23rd.