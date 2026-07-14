Big Bill (Big Cass) Removed From AEW Roster Ahead Of WWE Return

Big Bill’s departure from AEW appears to be all but official, as the former AEW World Tag Team Champion has now been removed from the company’s online roster page amid growing expectations that he is headed back to WWE.

The latest development comes just one night after WWE aired a mysterious vignette on Raw teasing the return of Big Cass, Bill’s former WWE persona. The video promoted the date August 3—the first Raw following SummerSlam in Des Moines, Iowa—and strongly hinted at his comeback without mentioning him by name.

The vignette featured several unmistakable references to Cass’ previous WWE run, including SAWFT signs, fans wearing his old merchandise, and audio of former tag team partner Enzo Amore delivering the duo’s iconic “and you can’t teach that” catchphrase. The teaser concluded with what appeared to be Cass’ silhouette as a voiceover stated:

“What happens when the whole world calls you can’t miss? What happens when the world is wrong?”

The segment then ended with an “8/3” graphic, signaling the anticipated return date.

Reports of Big Bill’s WWE comeback have been circulating for several weeks. Fightful Select reported in June that he had informed AEW he would not be renewing his contract and was expected to return to WWE alongside Enzo Amore, with the company also planning to bring Amore back to reunite the popular tag team.

Amore, who has remained a free agent, was reportedly spotted at the WWE Performance Center in May. Additional reports indicated WWE was waiting for Big Bill’s AEW contract to expire before moving forward with the reunion.

Enzo and Cass became one of WWE’s most popular acts during the mid-2010s after forming as a team in NXT in 2013. They later moved to WWE’s main roster before splitting in 2017. Amore was released in early 2018, while Cass departed the company later that year. Despite their popularity, the duo never captured WWE Tag Team Championship gold together.

Following his WWE exit, Big Bill signed with AEW in 2022 and enjoyed a successful run, highlighted by winning the AEW World Tag Team Championship alongside Ricky Starks.

With Big Bill now removed from AEW’s official roster and WWE continuing to tease the return of Big Cass, all signs point toward a long-awaited reunion with Enzo Amore beginning on the August 3 edition of Raw.