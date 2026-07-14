John Cena Says WWE Unreal Captures His Retirement Tour Like Never Before

John Cena is eager to revisit one of the most memorable chapters of his legendary career as WWE: Unreal prepares to return to Netflix with a new season spotlighting his farewell run.

The third season of the behind-the-scenes docuseries premieres on July 21 and will once again take viewers inside WWE’s creative process, offering unprecedented access to the writers’ room and backstage operations. Picking up where season two left off in the lead-up to SummerSlam, the latest installment places a major focus on Cena’s retirement tour throughout 2025.

Ahead of the premiere, Cena took to X to share his excitement about seeing how the series captured his final year as an active WWE performer.

“So many unforgettable memories in my final year of performance ‘in the arena,’” Cena wrote. “Looking forward to seeing what #WWEUnreal captured and their perspective of one of the greatest years of my life.”

Cena’s farewell tour concluded at the end of 2025, culminating in his final match—a loss to Gunther in December. During the historic run, Cena also captured his record-breaking 17th world championship at WrestleMania 42 before later dropping the title to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam.

According to Netflix, season three will consist of five episodes and will not only chronicle Cena’s emotional retirement journey but also feature the return of a fan-favorite personality while shining a spotlight on WWE’s next generation of Superstars.

With unprecedented backstage access and one of the most significant years in Cena’s career serving as its centerpiece, WWE: Unreal Season 3 is set to offer fans a unique perspective on the making of WWE’s biggest moments.