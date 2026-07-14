Update On WWE’s Plans For Maxxine Dupri After Heel Turn

Last week’s episode of WWE RAW featured The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) defending their World Tag Team Championship against Bron Breakker and Austin Theory from The Vision. During the match, Logan Paul interfered by slipping his infamous brass knuckles to his teammates.

Before Breakker or Theory could use the weapon, Dawkins grabbed it. However, just as he was about to gain the upper hand, Maxxine Dupri entered the ring and delivered a low blow to him. This allowed Theory to secure a pinfall and reclaim the tag team titles. After the match, Dupri and Theory shared a passionate kiss, solidifying Dupri’s association with The Vision.

In the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers Q&A, a fan asked Sean Ross Sapp about the possibility of Dupri returning to her role as a valet, expressing concerns about her being used in the ring more frequently. Sapp revealed that WWE sources have indicated the plan is for Dupri to primarily serve as a valet rather than an in-ring competitor. He further noted that while she may still wrestle occasionally, her main role would be as a valet.

Dupri began her WWE career as a valet but eventually transitioned to an in-ring performer. Over the past year, she has been prominently featured on RAW, engaging in feuds with Becky Lynch and Natalya, and even winning the Women’s Intercontinental Championship last winter.