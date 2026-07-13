WWE Raw Results – July 13, 2026

The road to WWE SummerSlam continues tonight, with WWE Raw live at 8/7c on Netflix from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX.

Brock Lesnar, Paul Heyman & Oba Femi Kick Things Off

‘WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.’ kicks things off as always. We then head inside the American Airlines Center, where we hear the familiar sounds of the iconic theme for Brock Lesnar. “The Beast Incarnate” makes his way out accompanied by Paul Heyman.

They head to the ring, getting the pyro treatment along the way. Heyman has a whole team of police officers with them. Heyman begins on the mic as the police remain at ringside. Lesnar stands next to him looking tough with his t-shirt that reads simply, “Talk sh*t, get hit.”

Heyman starts off by addressing the police officers at ringside, which he brought out with them. He says they are here because of Oba Femi. The crowd is red-hot, by the way, loudly chanting for Femi before he even appears. Heyman says Femi turned down a title shot to face Lesnar.

He says he did this because he’s obsessed with Lesnar and Heyman calls Femi a stalker and creeper #9 territory. Heyman says Femi is a clinger and that Femi is a Nigerian dummy. Heyman talks about how people talk sh*t and get hit when it comes to Lesnar and Lesnar is obsessed with Femi and that scares Heyman.

Heyman says Lesnar has a one track mind and that it’s to beat Femi into the ground. Heyman says he got a restraining order against Femi and Heyman also got a restraining order against Lesnar too. Femi’s music hits and he makes his way out.

The cops get in the ring and stand in front of Lesnar. Femi gets in the ring and says he came here for a fight tonight but before he does he wants an explanation as to what all this is. Heyman says Femi has broken his restraining order and Heyman tells the cops to get Femi.

Femi bashes up all the cops and tosses them all out of the ring. Femi asks where the beast is, as all Lesnar is doing now is playing games and running away. Femi says this is the final battle and they can’t run from Oba Femi to end the opening segment.

Iyo Sky vs. Raquel Rodriguez

After the first of multiple video packages that will likely air tonight, and certainly leading up to their WWE World Heavyweight Championship showdown at WWE SummerSlam 2026 in a couple of weeks, to promote Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins, we head down to ringside for our first match of the evening.

Scheduled in women’s one-on-one action is 2026 Queen of the Ring Iyo Sky squaring off against Raquel Rodriguez of The Judgment Day. The two lock up at the bell. Sky and Perez grapple around the ropes. Sky knocks Perez down and punches her several times.

Sky hits a double knee and covers Perez for a near fall. Perez slaps Sky and they both start pulling each other’s hair. Sky breaks free and flips around the ring. The two trade pinning attempts and Sky takes Perez down with a dropkick sending Perez out of the ring.

Sky goes to do a suicide dive and Perez punches her instead and the tries to suplex Sky on the apron. Sky reverses and slams Perez down on the apron. Sky then hits and Asai Moonsault onto Perez. Morgan and Rodriguez distract Sky and Perez slams her onto the apron.

On that note, the show heads into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When the show returns, we see Perez slam Sky into the corner and then sits her on the top rope. Perez climbs up with Sky and Sky counters a suplex and knocks Perez off the rope.

Perez trips up Sky on the ropes and Sky lands in the Tree of Woe. Perez batters Sky as she’s hung upside down. Perez goes for a moonsault and Sky gets her knees up but Sky’s knee gives way and both women are down. Sky slams Perez down and stomps Perez’s midsection.

Sky hits a back breaker and covers Perez for a near fall. Sky kicks Perez in the corner and then climbs the ropes. Sky hits a missile drop kick and then goes for the Bullet Train Attack but Perez moves out of the way and Sky collides knees first into the turnbuckle.

Perez gets Sky in a half crab and Sky counters into a cross-face. Sky kicks Perez, Morgan and Rodriguez distract Sky and Perez rolls her up but Sky rolls through and pins Perez. After the match, Morgan goes to attack Sky but Sky sends her out of the ring.

Rodriguez and Perez attack Sky and Sol Ruca runs in to make the save. Ruca gets manhandled by Rodriquez and Morgan hits Oblivion on Sky in the ring. Perez and Rodriguez hold up Sky and Morgan smokes Sky with her women’s title to wrap up the post-match scene.

Winner: Iyo Sky

The Vision And Alpha Academy Talk Maxxine Dupri

Back at ringside, we see The Vision make their ring entrance, with new member Maxxine Dupri joining them. They will be holding their tag-team championship celebration when the show returns. On that note, we head to a quick pre-segment commercial break.

When the show returns, we see footage of Durpi helping Austin Theory and Bron Breakker defeat The Street Profits last week to capture the tag-team titles, and the big smooch that Dupri and Theory shared afterwards. Paul gets on the mic and announces Theory and Breakker as the new tag team champions.

He also introduces Dupri as the newest member of The Vision. Before Dupri can say anything, Otis and Akira Tozawa come out all sad. Tozawa asks Dupri if they can talk. Dupri tells The Vision to leave the ring and asks Otis and Tozawa to come into the ring.

Tozawa asks Dupri what she’s doing and that this isn’t her. Tozawa tells Dupri that Theory isn’t the right man for her. Dupri says she still loves Otis and Tozawa but they made her choose. She tells Tozawa and Otis that they don’t know Theory. Otis says Theory is bad news and Dupri defends Theory.

Otis says he has to get something off his chest and he has something to say to Dupri. Theory gets on the apron and makes fun of Otis and asks if Otis is confessing his feelings for Dupri. Theory makes fun of the way Otis looks and says people like Otis don’t end up with people like Dupri.

Theory starts trashing Otis and Otis attacks Theory and tosses him in the ring. Tozawa and Breakker get involved and Breakker throws Tozawa onto the announce desk. Theory and Breakker then attack Otis in the middle of the ring as Dupri looks on.

Otis beats up Breakker and Theory. Breakker is clotheslined out of the ring and then Otis goes to Theory who is in the corner. Dupri stands in Otis’ way and saves Theory. Dupri talks to Otis and pretends she is going to kiss Otis only to have Theory low blow Otis.

Dupri shoves Otis to the mat and Tozawa gets back into the ring and gets speared by Breakker. Dupri gives Theory brass knuckles and Theory punches out Otis. The Vision continues to beat down The Alpha Academy and Breakker then spears Otis. The Vision pose with their tag belts in the ring above Otis. Dupri and Theory pose on Otis.

Royce Keys vs. Jimmy Uso

The show heads to a commercial break after The Vision and Alpha Academy segment. When the show returns, we see a match between Royce Keys and Jimmy Uso already in progress in the ring. We are informed that it was made during the break.

Keys chops Uso on the ropes and Uso takes down Keys with a crossbody and tries for a pin, but Keys kicks out. Keys clotheslines Uso to the mat and Uso kicks Keys out of the ring. Uso is slammed into the ring apron by Keys with authority.

From there, we see Keys tries to slam Uso onto the steel steps, only for Uso to slide off and Samoan Drop Keys onto the announce desk. On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break as the action in this one continues.

When the show returns, we see things still ongoing between Keys and Uso. Uso chops Keys and Uso runs into a powerslam by Keys. Keys slams into Uso in the corner and we see Jacob Fatu arrive in the parking lot. Uso kicks Keys and Faty comes out to the ring.

Keys hits Sky High on Uso and Uso kicks out at two and Fatu comes in and starts beating up Keys. After the match, Fatu gets a chair and places it on Keys face and goes to hit him with a Running Hip Attack. Solo Sikoa runs in and gets Fatu to stop.

Sikoa tells Fatu he understands and he was lost and he left his family. Sikoa says he was being stupid but now he understands. Sikoa says blood is thicker than water and that he’s coming home to The Family. Sikoa does The Bloodline Salut and attacks Uso out of nowhere.

Sikoa then starts punching Fatu and Uso comes back and Sikoa beats up Uso. Fatu attacks Sikoa and Keys runs in and Uso superkicks Keys. Fatu chokes out Sikoa with the Tongan Death Grip and Uso attacks Keys. LA Knight comes out and tosses Uso out of the ring and strikes Fatu with a chair.

Knight hits Fatu several times sending him out of the ring. Knight, Sikoa and Keys stand in the ring, and Knight tells them to come get beaten up some more. Knight says he needs Uso and Fatu and Jey Uso in the ring and he is going to team with Keys and Sikoa and they fight at SummerSlam.

Winner via DQ: Royce Keys

Backstage With The Vision

Backstage, we see The Vision when Paul Heyman applauds Logan Paul, Bron Breakker, Austin Theory and Maxxine Dupri for doing so well and coming out on top. Theory asks if “The Wise Man” is back with them and Heyman says Dupri was so good tonight, what do they need him for? Heyman leaves as The Vision stands around confused.

Backstage With Adam Pearce & Oba Femi

WWE Raw G.M. Adam Pearce is on the phone backstage. Oba Femi comes in and Pearce tells Femi that Paul Heyman’s whole act at the start of the show was ruse and there is no restraining order and the cops were hired goons. Femi vows to destroy Brock Lesnar. We head to another break.

Bayley Calls Out Lyra Valkyria

When the show returns, we see Bayley is in the ring. She calls out Lyra Valkyria. Valkyria comes out looking like she hasn’t showered in months. As she makes her way to the ring she looks like she’s a transient being in torn clothes, messy hair and no make-up.

Bayley says she brought Valkyria out here to apologize and clear the air. Valkyria says Bayley needs to apologize to her and for holding her back for a whole year. Valkyria says Bayley has made being a victim her personality and tells Bayley to take a step back and see that she’s the problem.

Valkyria says Bayley isn’t a locker room leader and that she is the worst of the Four Horsewomen. Bayley says Valkyria isn’t as special as she thinks she is and rattles off her accolades and says she’ll add beating Valkyria at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Valkyria tries for a cheap shot but Bayley catches her and the two start fighting. Valkyria slams down Bayley and hits her with a Bayley to Belly. Valkyria stands in the ring and acts crazy as Bayley lays on the mat in pain as the segment comes to a close.

WWE Intercontinental Championship No. 1 Contender Gauntlet

Rusev vs. Dragon Lee vs. Chad Gable vs. Ethan Page vs. Joe Hendry vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Je’Von Evans

After another video package looking at the history of the Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins relationship and rivalry over the years in WWE airs, we return to the ring for a high stakes gauntlet match, where the winner will move on to challenge Penta for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WWE SummerSlam.

Dominik Mysterio and Joe Hendry kick things off. Mysterio and Hendry lock up and Hendry tosses Mysterio to the corner. The two lock up again and Mysterio is flipped onto the mat. Mysterio is flipped again and the two go for a lock up but Mysterio punches Hendry.

Hendry knocks Mysterio to the mat and Hendry hip tosses Mysterio to the mat. Hendry hits a neckbreaker and covers Mysterio for a two count. Mysterio goes to the outside and Hendry goes out after him. Hendry slams Mysterio’s head into the announce desk.

Hendry strikes Mysterio all around the ring and Mysterio grabs Hendry and slams him into the steel steps. Mysterio throws Hendry back in the ring and delivers some punches to Hendry – Mysterio then sends Hendry into the corner via an Irish Whip.

Mysterio punches Hendry back down to the mat and Mysterio goes for the Three Amigos but Hendry counters it. Mysterio tries for a tornado DDT but Hendry counters that and slams Mysterio down. Mysterio is taken down with a slingblade and Hendry hits a Fallaway Slam on Mysterio.

McDonagh distracts Hendry allowing Mysterio to hit a 6-1-9 and the hit a Frog Splash and he gets the pin. Joe Hendry has been eliminated. We head to a break. When the show returns, we see Je’Von Evans is next in the gauntlet against Mysterio.

Evans is out on the mat outside the ring. Evans gets back in the ring and starts to punch Mysterio. Mysterio kicks Evans back and sends him into the ropes. Mysterio rolls out of the ring and Evans flies through the ropes and sends Mysterio into the announce desk.

Back in the ring, Evans hits The Red Dot and covers Mysterio for a near fall. McDonagh tries getting involved again and distracts Evans. Mysterio hits a 6-1-9 on Evans and climbs the ropes. Danhausen comes out and curses Mysterio and sparks fly out of a different corner than the one Mysterio was on.

Mysterio sends McDonagh to get Danhausen. Evans hits an OG Cutter on Mysterio and gets the win. Dominik Mysterio has been eliminated. Dragon Lee is out next and Lee flies off the top rope and Evans moves out of the way. Lee kicks Evans and they both fly around the ring.

Evans is sent out of the ring and Lee flies over the ropes to take him out and we get a commercial break. Back to the match, Evans punches Lee and Lee strikes Evans back. The two trade punches and strikes and Evans rolls out of the ring. Lee goes out after him and Evans tosses Lee over him into the timekeepers area.

Evans runs around the ring and flies over the barricade and takes out Lee. Lee is sent back in the ring and Evans comes off a springboard and Lee superkicks him and covers him for a near fall. Lee hurricanranas Evans off the top rope to the outside.

In the ring, Lee hits a spike DDT and covers Evans who kicks out at two. Lee slams down Evans and Evans climbs the ropes and Lee strikes him and stomps on him off the top rope. Evans rolls up Lee and gets the win. Dragon Lee has been eliminated.

Now we see that Rusev is up next and he comes from behind through the crowd and slams down Evans and we get a commercial break. The show returns and we see Rusev has Evans in a headlock and Rusev starts to beat down Evans. Evans is sent to the corner and Rusev punches and kicks Evans.

Evans tries to fight back but Rusev lifts Evans up. Evans counters and rolls up Rusev for a one count. Evans goes for a sunset flip but can’t get Rusev down. Evans kicks Rusev and covers him, Rusev kicks out. Rusev is kicked out of the ring and Evans flies over the ropes and takes out Rusev.

Rusev is sent back in the ring and Evans hits The Red Dot and covers Rusev who kicks out at two. Evans jumps at Rusev who catches Evans and slams him down. Rusev covers Evans and Evans kicks out. Rusev slaps Evans in The Accolade and Evans tries to get to the ropes.

Evans gets to the ropes and the hold is broken. Rusev puts Evans in The Accolade again and Evans fights out of the hold. Rusev collides with the turnbuckle and goes for The OG Cutter but Rusev punches Evans. Rusev gets Evans in The Accolade again and Evans tries to fight out of it but he gets knocked out.

With that said, Je’Von Evans has been eliminated. Now Chad Gable runs out next and starts punching Rusev. Gable hits two suplexes on Rusev and then tosses Rusev and covers him for a near fall. Gable climbs the ropes and jumps at Rusev.

Rusev catches Gable and slams him down and covers him for a near fall. On that note, we shift gears and head into yet another mid-match commercial break as this high stakes WWE Intercontinental Championship Number One Contender Gauntlet continues.

When the show returns, we see Gable and Rusev still battling it out, with the crowd coming to life in the background as things begin to pick up. Rusev punches Gable who is sat on the top turnbuckle. Rusev climbs up with Gable and tries to suplex him.

Gable powers out and knocks Rusev off the ropes. Gable hits a flying clothesline and knocks Rusev off of his feet. Rusev and Gable trade punches in the middle of the ring. Gable tries for The Angle Slam but Rusev counters and gets Gable in The Accolade.

Gable slips out from under Rusev and Gable suplexes Rusev into the turnbuckle and then rolls up Rusev and gets the win. Rusev has been eliminated. As Ethan Page comes out, Rusev puts Gable in The Accolade and serves up Gable on a platter for Page.

Page gets in the ring and kicks Gable and covers him and Gable kicks out. Page tries for another pin and Gable kicks out. Page punches Gable in the middle of the ring and Gable punches Page back but gets knocked down by a clothesline.

Gable gets put on the top rope and Page climbs up with Gable but is knocked down. Gable gets down and puts Page in an ankle lock but Page breaks the hold and hits The Confidence Breaker and covers Gable for a near fall. Gable slams down Page.

He covers him and Page kicks out at two. Page punches Gable who is on the top rope. Page climbs up with Gable and gets Gable on his shoulders. Gable reverses and sends Page down to the mat and gets him in an ankle lock. Page taps out. After the match, Penta comes out to the ring to shake hands with Gable.

Winner and NEW No. 1 Contender to WWE Intercontinental Championship: Chad Gable

WWE SummerSlam Contract Signing: Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins

It’s main event (segment) time!

But first, we shoot backstage and we see Roman Reigns walking the halls ahead of his WWE SummerSlam contract signing for his WWE World Heavyweight Championship defense against Seth Rollins at “The Biggest Party of the Summer.”

On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a quick pre-segment commercial break. When we return, after some in-house promotional obligations are out of the way, we head back down to ringside for the official contract signing for Reigns vs. Rollins at SummerSlam.

We see WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce is out in the ring, which is set up for the contract signing with the table and chairs, ready to “make it official” as he first welcomes Roman Reigns to the ring. With that said, “The OTC” emerges to a huge ovation and heads to the ring.

Reigns begins, as always, by telling the fans inside American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. to acknowledge him. He goes to take a seat as Seth Rollins makes his entrance next. Rollins gets in the ring, sits down and signs the contract.

Rollins then stares at Reigns for a good minute and tells Reigns that it must be hard for him to hear the fans sing his song and drown out the OTC chants. Rollins says death, taxes and Seth Rollins beating Roman Reigns are things you can expect out of life.

Rollins tells Reigns to sign the contract and to get this show on the road. Reigns says Rollins bored them all to death last week and Reigns was listening and he was proved right. Reigns says Rollins is his number one hater. Reigns says it’s the only thing Rollins is number one at.

Reigns says he will show Rollins what number one looks like and he will end their saga. Reigns signs the contract and Rollins hands it over to Pearce and Pearce leaves the ring. Rollins thanks Reigns for keeping his title warm and he’ll see Reigns the next time Reigns wants to show up for work.

Rollins leaves the ring and Reigns asks where Rollins is going. Reigns asks Rollins if he’s just going to sign and run? Reigns wants to play a game and wants to know what Rollins will do if Rollins does win. He asks Rollins if he’ll carry the title for a couple months and get hurt again, because that’s what happens every single time.

Reigns says it may be self sabotage because Rollins may not be able to handle the weight of being the top guy. Rollins goes back to the ring and stands face to face with Reigns. Rollins tells Reigns to say whatever he’s trying to say and to not hold back.

Reigns tells Rollins the way he knows Rollins is number two, is because Rollins needed a Money in the Bank contract to win the title and he had to fake an injury to secure the win. Reigns tells Rollins his work daddy “Triple H” runs the place and they tried to give Rollins all of Reigns’ stuff and Rollins still couldn’t do it.

Reigns says he’s always number one and tells Rollins to acknowledge that. Rollins asks Reigns if that’s all he’s got. Rollins tells Reigns to tell him he’s not going to be like Reigns and to tell him that everything is for Reigns and not him. Rollins says he and Reigns aren’t running the same race or fighting the same fight.

Rollins wants to be proud of what he’s fighting for because he is Seth Rollins and he’s so glad he’s not Roman Reigns. Rollins punches Reigns and attacks him. Rollins stomps on Reigns and then mounts him and starts punching him.

Rollins starts to leave and goes to stomp Reigns but Reigns gets up and superman punches Rollins and then goes to powerbomb Rollins through the table. Rollins smacks Reigns with the mic and then delivers a stomp to Reigns. Rollins leaves the ring and stares back at a laid out Reigns as the show ends. Thanks for joining us!