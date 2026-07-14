Mercedes Mone Fuels Bayley AEW Speculation With New Tease

Mercedes Moné continues to spark speculation surrounding Bayley’s WWE future, with the AEW star once again hinting at a potential dream match between the longtime friends and rivals.

The latest tease came this week when Moné posted an hourglass GIF on X shortly after Bayley appeared on WWE Raw during a segment involving Lyra Valkyria. The cryptic post immediately reignited fan discussion about the possibility of Bayley eventually making the jump from WWE to AEW.

The social media activity follows an earlier post from Moné in which she shared a match graphic advertising herself against Bayley at AEW WrestleDream 2026, a move that generated widespread buzz among wrestling fans.

While Bayley’s immediate WWE plans are now clear—she has officially been announced to face Lyra Valkyria at Saturday Night’s Main Event this weekend—the speculation surrounding her long-term future has continued to gain traction.

At this time, there has been no public confirmation regarding the expiration date of Bayley’s WWE contract. Reports have previously indicated that she signed a multi-year deal with the company in late 2023, leading some fans to theorize that its conclusion could potentially coincide with WrestleDream in October 2026. However, those reports remain unconfirmed.

Neither Bayley, WWE, nor AEW has commented publicly on the ongoing speculation.

For now, the rumors remain just that. While Moné has continued to fuel fan interest through her social media posts, there is currently no official indication that Bayley is planning to leave WWE or that a move to AEW is imminent.