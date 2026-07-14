CM Punk Reveals Why AJ Lee Doesn’t Want Another Dog

Undisputed WWE Champion CM Punk shared an emotional moment while appearing on What’s Your Story? with Stephanie McMahon, reflecting on the loss of his and AJ Lee’s beloved dog, Larry, and discussing whether they would ever welcome another pet into their lives.

During the conversation, Stephanie McMahon asked Punk about Larry, leading to a heartfelt exchange about the lasting impact the longtime companion continues to have on both him and AJ Lee.

CM Punk: “I miss him.”

Stephanie McMahon: “I bet you do. He’s waiting for you. He is waiting to terrorize you.”

CM Punk: “Oh, he still does. There are various ways he still terrorizes the both of us.”

McMahon then asked whether the couple had considered getting another dog.

Stephanie McMahon: “Do you think you might ever get another?”

CM Punk: “No.”

Stephanie McMahon: “No?”

CM Punk: “I probably would, but she won’t.”

Stephanie McMahon: “Too heartbreaking.”

CM Punk: “She said, ‘Never, never again,’ and I understand.”

Stephanie McMahon: “Yeah, of course.”

Although Punk acknowledged how difficult the loss has been, he explained that one unexpected change has been the newfound freedom to travel—something he and AJ Lee had largely put on hold while caring for Larry.

CM Punk: “And it’s fine because, honestly, I’m not saying it’s a silver lining, because I would rather have him, but we got married, and we got Larry maybe eight months, 12 months after. We haven’t been able to travel or anything, so that’s what we’ve been doing the last two months—is traveling, you know?”

The candid conversation offered fans a rare glimpse into Punk’s personal life, as the WWE Champion reflected on the bond he and AJ Lee shared with Larry and how they continue to cope with his passing.