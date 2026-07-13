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Photo: Roman Reigns Shares Gym Session With TNA Star

By
Phil Johnson
-
Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns | WWE

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns and former TNA World Champion Moose recently crossed paths outside the ring.

Moose took to social media to share a photo of himself alongside “The Tribal Chief” at the gym, suggesting the two trained together.

Along with the image, Moose wrote: “Moose X Roman Real Cool Dude!!!”

The photo quickly attracted attention across social media, with fans enjoying the unexpected meeting between the WWE World Heavyweight Champion and the former TNA World Champion.

Although there is no indication that the gym meetup is related to any future wrestling plans, fans were quick to react to seeing the two together.

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