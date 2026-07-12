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JD McDonagh Breaks Silence On Sheamus’ WWE Exit

By
James Hetfield
-
Sheamus in WWE
Sheamus | WWE

As reported previously by PWMania.com, former WWE star and World Champion Sheamus has said goodbye to the WWE Universe following his departure from the promotion.

JD McDonagh, a former colleague of Sheamus in WWE, paid tribute to the veteran wrestler on Instagram while also bidding him farewell. McDonagh shared a photo of himself with Sheamus at a sporting event.

McDonagh wrote, “Until the next one, Sheamo. Thanks for everything. 🍻”

McDonagh and Sheamus faced each other in a one-on-one match only once during their careers. McDonagh won that match last October on Monday Night RAW. A few weeks later, they competed again in a six-man tag team match on RAW, where McDonagh teamed up with Dominik Mysterio and Finn Bálor to take on John Cena, Rey Mysterio, and Sheamus.

Cena, Mysterio, and Sheamus emerged victorious in that bout. This match marked the final RAW appearance of Cena’s in-ring career and was also the last WWE match for Sheamus.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JD McDonagh (@jd_mcdonagh)

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