Sunday, July 12, 2026
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Damian Priest Confirms Marvel Rivals Voice Role

By
James Hetfield
-
Damian Priest in WWE
Damian Priest | WWE

The trailer for season nine of Marvel Rivals was recently released, and near the end of the video, a voice familiar to WWE fans stated, “Mutants Gods, mira…. No one beats The Hood.”

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest quoted Marvel Rivals’ social media post, writing, “No one beats The Hood,” which confirms that he is voicing the character of The Hood in the latest edition of the popular game.

Priest is currently one-half of the WWE Tag Team Champions, alongside R-Truth. He made his AAA debut last Saturday and has put the entire locker room on notice.

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