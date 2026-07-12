WWE NXT Live Event Results From Sebring, Florida 7/11/2026

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE NXT live event at the Alan Jay Arena in Sebring, Florida, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

– Drake Morreaux def. Harley Riggins in a Singles Match.

– The Vanity Project’s Myka Lockwood def. Lacey Simon in a Singles Match.

– BirthRight (Uriah Connors and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo) def. Elijah Holyfield and WWE LFG season one winner Jasper Troy in a Tag Team Match.

– Naraku def. Ulka Sasaki in a Singles Match.

– WWE EVOLVE Women’s Champion Nikkita Lyons def. Lizzy Rain via DQ in a Non-Title Match.

– BirthRight’s WWE Speed Champion Lexis King vs. EK Prosper in a Non-Title Match was called off due to Uriah Connors knocking Prosper out and rendering him unable to compete.

– BirthRight’s WWE Speed Champion Lexis King def. Tate Wilder in a Non-Title Match.

– WWE LFG season two winner “Mr. NXT” Shiloh Hill def. Viktor Zanov in a Singles Match.

– DarkState (Dion Lennox, Cutler James and Osiris Griffin) def. Saquon Shugars, Shawn Spears and Brooks Jensen in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.

– WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion ZARIA def. Layla Diggs in a Non-Title Match.