Finn Balor Addresses “Street Trash” Rumor About The Judgment Day

WWE star Finn Bálor appeared on “Insight With Chris Van Vliet,” where he discussed various topics, including the rumor that The Judgment Day was going to be named “Street Trash” at one point.

Bálor said, “No, so that came from there being a program at GUNTHER, I think it was GUNTHER and Dom, and he referred to us all as street trash, and we said let’s just lean into it, we’re the Judgment Day, we’re street trash, and we kind of just leaned into it, but it didn’t really catch on, yeah. People remember, like Bullet Club and The Demon; they don’t remember Street Trash. It’s not all home runs.”

On if he has ever worked a real Job:

“Yeah, I started my first job when I was 16; I worked at a cleaning contracting company. So my uncle worked at the maintenance department, so he got me a job in there, where all the floor buffers that were broken, they get broken a lot, because people buff over the cable, and they cut the cable. So I would have to replace the cables and troubleshoot all the electrics in it, and of course I electrocuted myself, which in Europe is like 220-volt, that hurt! From there I got a job at Tesco, which is a supermarket like Walmart or something. Then I worked in the family business, which is the railway in Ireland. So my family work on the railway. So, I sold train tickets and did the announcements for the trains. ‘Ladies and gentlemen, the next train to Belfast is at 11 o’clock on platform two. Please board in 10 minutes.’”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)