AJ Lee Announced For Multiple San Diego Comic-Con 2026 Panels

WWE Superstar and former Women’s Intercontinental Champion AJ Lee will be attending Comic-Con International 2026 (SDCC 2026) later this month. She will participate in two panels, including one titled “No Capes Required: Women Powering Pop Culture.” This panel is scheduled for Friday, July 24, from 3 PM to 4 PM PDT in Room 6DE.

The panel is described as follows:

“You don’t need a cape to be a hero in storytelling. Moderator Janet Hsieh (Fun Taiwan) leads a lively panel with AJ Mendez (WWE pro wrestler), Anjali Bhimani (Ms. Marvel), Carolina Ravassa (Overwatch), Helen Shang (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power), and Silenn Thomas (CEO, Frank Miller Ink), women who are making their mark across comics, gaming, sports, television, and film. Expect candid stories, industry insights, and a celebration of the voices driving today’s most exciting and inclusive pop culture moments.”

Lee will also participate in the “Actors-Turned-Comic-Book-Writers” panel on Saturday, July 25, from 1:45 PM to 2:45 PM PDT, in Room 6DE. Patton Oswalt and Aimee Garcia will also be part of this panel.

Here is the official description:

“Patton Oswalt (Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K., Dark Horse’s Minor Threats), Aimee Garcia (Dexter, Day of the Dead Girl), AJ Mendez (WWE champion, Day of the Dead Girl), and Hannah Rose May (Ghosts, The Exorcism at 1600 Penn) discuss the journey from playing fan-favorite characters in TV and film to creating their own characters. Moderated by Jordan Blum (co-creator of M.O.D.O.K., Minor Threats), with a Q&A.”

PWMania.com previously reported that the WWE Mattel Reveals panel is scheduled for Thursday, July 23, at 11:15 AM. Although Lee was not officially announced for the panel, the event’s description mentioned “surprise appearances.” This suggests that she could make an appearance, especially to announce her latest WWE action figure(s) since her promotional return last year.

In addition, Lee will participate in an autograph signing with her fellow panelist, Aimee Garcia, on Saturday, July 25, at the convention from 3:30 PM to 4:30 PM PDT, according to SDCCBlog.

Lee has been on hiatus from WWE programming after losing the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title back to Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 42: Saturday. She also recently announced that she will be featured in the upcoming season of the Netflix docuseries WWE: Unreal.