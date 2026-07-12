Je’Von Evans Names His Biggest Future WWE Rivals

WWE star Je’Von Evans appeared on the podcast ROAR Around the Ring to discuss a variety of topics. He talked about which current stars in the company he believes will become his standout rivals over time, similar to the way WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin was to The Rock.

Evans said, “Honestly, I feel like I got a couple. It’s either going to be me, Trick, and Oba because I feel like that’s just so much story alone in NXT that we can just draw that out, you know? And then me and Ethan Page. I feel like me and Ethan would just go back and forth because I don’t like his attitude, and he just doesn’t like me at all. And he broke my jaw in NXT, so I feel like it’s forever beef with Ethan. Forever.”

On the fan reactions around him, Williams and Femi:

“If we go back to meet Trick and Oba, it’s like everybody has their own like club, you know what I mean? Like they have their own fan section.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)