Updated Favorites And Betting Odds For WWE SummerSlam

WWE is set to hold its 2026 SummerSlam premium live event (PLE) on Saturday, August 1st, and Sunday, August 2nd, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Updated betting odds have been released for four key matches: the Undisputed WWE Championship Match, the World Heavyweight Championship Match, the WWE Women’s World Championship Match, and the Hell in a Cell Match.

CM Punk is favored to defeat Cody Rhodes and retain his Undisputed WWE Championship, while Roman Reigns is favored to beat Seth Rollins and retain his WWE World Heavyweight Championship. In the WWE Women’s World Championship Match, Liv Morgan is favored to defeat IYO SKY and retain her title. Lastly, in the Hell in a Cell Match, Oba Femi is heavily favored to defeat Brock Lesnar.

You can check out the updated betting odds below, courtesy of BetOnline:

Undisputed WWE Championship Match

“The Best In The World” CM Punk (c) -500 vs. “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes +300

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match

The Bloodline’s “The OTC” Roman Reigns (c) -1000 vs. “The Visionary” Seth “Freakin” Rollins +550

WWE Women’s World Championship Match

The Judgment Day’s Liv Morgan (c) -280 vs. 2026 Queen of the Ring “The Genius of the Sky” IYO SKY +185

Hell in a Cell Match

2026 King Of The Ring “The Ruler” Oba Femi -4000 vs. “The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar +1000