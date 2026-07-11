WWE Finalizing Survivor Series And Royal Rumble Host Cities

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is finalizing the locations for the upcoming Survivor Series and Royal Rumble premium live events (PLEs). Meltzer stated that WWE is “hoping to finalize and announce” the locations “imminently.” However, he did not disclose the venues under consideration or provide a timeline for the announcements.

Once the venues are confirmed, WWE is expected to follow its usual process for major premium live events, which typically includes announcing the event dates, ticket sale information, travel packages, and broadcast details through the company’s official platforms. Therefore, fans eager to attend either event may not have to wait much longer to find out where Survivor Series and Royal Rumble will be held.

Both events are among WWE’s marquee shows each year and play a crucial role in shaping the path to WrestleMania. The Royal Rumble traditionally kicks off WWE’s premium live event calendar and determines the challengers for world championships at WrestleMania.

In recent years, Survivor Series has also become a signature event for WWE, particularly with the introduction of WarGames.