WWE’s Top 10 Most-Watched YouTube Videos For June Revealed

The latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has revealed the most-viewed WWE YouTube videos for the month of June, highlighting the Night of Champions event and several major storylines featuring the company’s male wrestlers. Notably, no videos featuring female superstars made it into the top 25 most-viewed clips on WWE’s YouTube channel during this period.

According to the report, the highlights from Night of Champions topped the June rankings with 1.85 million views. The second-most-watched video featured Brock Lesnar challenging Oba Femi to a Hell in a Cell match, garnering 1.51 million views.

Additionally, a face-to-face confrontation between Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns from the June 29 episode of WWE RAW ranked third, drawing 1.41 million views. Jacob Fatu, acknowledging Roman Reigns after his loss at Clash in Italy, took fourth place with 1.27 million views. Oba Femi’s King of the Ring victory over Dominik Mysterio claimed the fifth spot with 1.23 million views, followed closely by Femi’s confrontation with Jey Uso at 1.21 million views.

Cody Rhodes versus GUNTHER from the June 19 episode of SmackDown came in seventh with 1.20 million views. Roman Reigns presenting Jacob Fatu with the ula fala secured the eighth position with 1.17 million views. Rollins’ match against Bron Breakker on RAW generated 1.16 million views, landing in ninth place. Finally, the top 10 was rounded out by Jacob Fatu attacking comedian Eric Andre, which finished with 1.12 million views.

The newsletter also mentioned several videos that did not make the top 10. Seth Rollins’ steel cage match against Breakker reached 983,000 views, while the Triple Threat match featuring Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, and GUNTHER from Night of Champions drew 703,000 views. Importantly, the report emphasized that no women’s match or segment appeared among WWE’s 25 most-viewed YouTube videos in June. Dave Meltzer noted that the absence of women’s matches is “a reality that a lot of people are not going to want to face.”