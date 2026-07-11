WWE Files New Trademark For “The Nomad”

WWE recently filed a trademark application for the term “The Nomad” on Friday, July 10, according to a report by Fightful.com. This trademark is intended for entertainment services, specifically for wrestling exhibitions and performances by professional wrestlers and entertainers. It also covers the provision of wrestling news and information via a global computer network.

“The Nomad” is the ring name currently used by Bishop Dyer, also known as Baron Corbin, on the independent wrestling scene. It was reported in May that Corbin was expected to return to the company. He has been working with Major League Wrestling (MLW), and during an episode of Fusion, a storyline implied that he is in a “contract dispute” with the promotion after making high demands for a new deal.

Corbin made his return to WWE programming during last night’s episode of SmackDown, where he attacked WWE United States Champion Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes.

Below is the description submitted to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO):

“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”