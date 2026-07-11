Tiffany Stratton Reveals The Origin Of Her WWE Character

WWE Women’s United States Champion Tiffany Stratton appeared on KFAN to discuss various topics, including her character pitch.

Stratton said, “So, I feel like when I was in NXT, we had a lot of girls that were kind of like the hardcore — wore studs, wore black, wore leather — and that was kind of the vibe everybody was going for. So, me coming in, I kind of wanted to just lean into being kind of the more girly girl, but could also kick ass in the ring. So I had pitched the ‘Daddy’s Little Rich Girl’ character. And I remember it was me, Road Dogg, Ryan Katz, Gabe Sapolsky, we were all sitting, having a meeting about my character. And I had pitched that and they all loved it. So that’s how I kind of got on TV. And my vignettes — actually, my first-ever vignette was a vignette of me playing tennis. I don’t play tennis, I don’t know why we did that. But it was that, and then yeah, I got on TV and my second match ever was against IYO SKY, which was so cool.”

On the inspirations behind her character:

“I steal a lot of inspiration from Sharpay Evans. I don’t know if you’re aware of High School Musical, I loved those movies growing up. So, I got the ‘Toodles’ from her, kind of like the mean girl personality from her. And then obviously like, style inspiration from Paris Hilton and stuff like that. I wear a lot of pink, Barbie-esque kind of vibes. So, yeah, that’s mainly where I get my character inspo from.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)