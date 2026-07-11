Mark Henry Explains Why WWE Should Have Kept Sami Zayn As Champion

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry spoke with Alex Withers from Casino.org about various topics, including WWE’s choice to end Sami Zayn’s title reign after only nine days.

Henry said, “I thought that it was the wrong decision. The trigger was pulled too soon. I would have liked for him to call for his rematch clause, dress up like Santa Claus, and just go to the ring and be a character. Be a little different the way that he has been over the last year or so. But yeah, I think they took it from him too soon, and I wish that they could go backwards and get him back as champion. To see both of those guys go to war and it end the way that it did didn’t disappoint me, but I just wondered why so soon. I don’t want to feel that way with Roman and Seth, and that worries me. I want it to be longer. I want them to stretch it out and have good stories told before you get to WrestleMania. But their story needs at least one more PLE.”

On WWE’s intentions behind the move:

“I think they maybe sacrificed Zayn to get Punk at SummerSlam, but everything is a sacrifice in wrestling. It’s not uncommon for two wrestlers not to get along. They’re always arguing about others getting more opportunities than them, and I think more of that is gonna come straight after SummerSlam. I think they see Punk as a star. He’s an unbelievable talent with a lot of upsides still. You look at the match that he had with Sami Zayn, you look at the match he had with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, the man has no weakness. We always need to see that version of CM Punk. I want to see him more in WWE, not less.”

On whether CM Punk deserved to win the Title without prior buildup:

“I don’t know if you have to bring somebody back that’s already established, but they’ve still got to show up and produce. The pressure is always on, and I think that’s what has happened. The cream just rose to the top. But that doesn’t mean Sami is any less valuable. It’s just a matter of timing. He’s now established himself. He’s had his breakout moment, and now it’s someone else’s turn to step up and make that leap. That’s just how wrestling works.”