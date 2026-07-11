WWE SummerSlam 2026 Main Event Confirmed: CM Punk vs. Cody Rhodes

During the opening segment of Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown, it was announced that the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion, “The Best In The World” CM Punk, will defend his championship against the former champion, “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes.

The segment began with Punk making his way to the ring to discuss his recent title victory. He highlighted his new status on the SmackDown roster, recalling how he seized the opportunity on RAW when he defeated Sami Zayn for the title after Rhodes was attacked by GUNTHER. Punk emphasized that he intends to be the same champion on SmackDown as he was on RAW and expressed his willingness to defend the title against anyone. He mentioned potential rematches with Sami Zayn and GUNTHER, as well as challengers like Finn Bálor, Royce Keys, Damian Priest, and Trick Williams.

This led Cody Rhodes to enter the ring. He reflected that their last interaction, which took place on the RAW after WrestleMania, mirrored the current one, suggesting that a match between them had been building for years. Punk remarked that he had envisioned their match as the main event for WrestleMania, but acknowledged that they could no longer avoid each other. Rhodes then requested his opportunity to compete at SummerSlam, and after they shook hands, Nick Aldis officially confirmed the match.

WWE SummerSlam 2026 is scheduled for Saturday, August 1st, and Sunday, August 2nd, at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.