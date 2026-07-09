New Backstage Details On Sheamus’ WWE Exit And AEW Interest

New details have emerged regarding Sheamus’ WWE departure and what could be next for the former World Champion.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, a high-ranking member of WWE management reportedly went to “bat” for Sheamus with TKO in the lead-up to his departure, advocating on his behalf during discussions surrounding his future with the company.

Despite that internal support, the two sides were ultimately unable to reach an agreement.

The report also provided an update on Sheamus’ potential next destination. According to a source close to the former WWE Champion, Sheamus would welcome the opportunity to work for AEW, even if it were only on a short-term basis.

The latest update follows reports that several people within AEW have mixed feelings about adding another veteran to the already crowded roster, although there is believed to be interest in the possibility of Sheamus reuniting with longtime friend and former tag team partner Claudio Castagnoli.

As previously reported, Sheamus declined a restructured contract offer from WWE after nearly two decades with the company.