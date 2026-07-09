Former WWE Champion Says MJF Could Be WWE’s Next John Cena

Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal (Raj Dhesi) believes MJF has all the tools to become WWE’s next franchise player if he ever joins the company.

Following Kenny Omega’s victory over MJF to capture the AEW World Championship on the July 9 edition of AEW Dynamite, Dhesi shared his thoughts in a video posted to TikTok. “I’ve seen enough. The future franchise player of WWE—I’m talking Reigns, Cena, Rock, Austin, Hogan level—is MJF.”

Dhesi expanded on that opinion in the video’s caption, predicting that MJF will eventually make the move from AEW to WWE. “My prediction: MJF eventually makes the jump to WWE. And if he does, I think he has the potential to be the next franchise player.”

He then explained why he believes MJF has the qualities needed to become one of WWE’s biggest stars. “He can talk. He understands his character. He knows how to use social media and media in general to keep people invested.”

According to Dhesi, MJF’s greatest strength is his ability to make fans question what’s real and what’s part of the performance. “Most importantly, he understands how to blur the lines. The most valuable skill to have.”