Backstage Update On Tamina Snuka’s WWE Status

The latest edition of Fightful Select Answers Q&A addressed a fan question about WWE veteran Tamina Snuka, who has not been seen in quite some time. Tamina is still listed on the WWE roster page, indicating she is still signed with the company.

According to Sean Ross Sapp, despite her roster status, Tamina has not attended WWE events recently, and her absence is often mentioned. It was also mentioned that she is not included in WWE’s current creative plans.

Tamina’s last televised WWE match took place in early 2023, where she lost to Michin.

Following Triple H’s takeover of WWE, she has not been utilized in storylines, although she has been spotted backstage from time to time. Notably, she was seen talking to CM Punk backstage at RAW in April 2023, while he was still under contract.