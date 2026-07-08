The Great Khali Confirms He Has Retired From Wrestling

Former WWE star and World Heavyweight Champion The Great Khali appeared on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, where he discussed various topics, including his official retirement from wrestling.

Great Khali said, “Yeah.”

On if he spoke any English when he came to the U.S.:

“I might not understand, but I can speak.”

On how he was discovered by WWE:

“I started bodybuilding, so my coach, everybody says, ‘Oh man, he looks like Kane. Oh my god, man, he looks like Big Show.’ Because I’m very big, very strong. So everybody says ‘Oh man, you look like a WWE guy. So me and my coach email different schools. So one school responds back, a school from California San Francisco. I send a resume; my arms are 24 [inch] my legs are 35 my chest is a 64. He said okay, if you had that kind of guy, then you can make lots of money per year, so then I start. I will make money, man. I work a police job, but not have that much money. Police job, Punjab police, but little money. So if you have this size guy, you can make a lot of money. So then I come here.”

On the idea behind his debut against The Undertaker:

“This was the idea of Vince McMahon. I want to say thank you to Vince McMahon. So many guys say bad things about Vince, I say he is a real man. He’s a very hardcore businessman; he never lied to me. He made me a star. I never forget that. Very excited and I’m so happy when I debuted. So Mark Henry had the Undertaker match, then I go out. So first face to face, he started giving two or three chops, I give you this big chop, Great Khali chop, then he’s down. This moment was an emotional moment because when I start wrestling, that’s my dream come true to work for WWE. Undertaker is a huge name, so I chop him, so that’s a very big thing for me.”

On his favorite opponents:

“I think John Cena and Triple H. I’m very excited. They never complain, never say, ‘You hit hard. Why do you do this? Why not do this?’ John Cena never complained, Triple H never complained, other guys, some small complaints.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)