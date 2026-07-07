Why Sami Zayn’s Title Reign Lasted Just Nine Days

Dave Meltzer believes Sami Zayn was never intended to have a lengthy WWE Championship reign.

Following CM Punk’s victory over Zayn on the July 6 episode of WWE Raw, which ended Zayn’s title reign after just nine days, Meltzer discussed the decision on Wrestling Observer Radio. “Sami Zayn was never going to be the champion that the people who were really happy he won wanted him to be. It was never going to happen.”

Meltzer said the only real question was how long the reign would last. “The big question was, was it going to be nine days, three weeks, or a month? You know what I mean? And it was nine days.”

While acknowledging that many fans were disappointed by the quick title change, Meltzer said he believes it was always the planned direction. “I saw a lot of people upset about it, but it was like, look, this is what it was going to be. You knew that going in.”

He added that WWE’s approach to its top championships has changed significantly over the years. “At this point in time, they do this for the undercard titles. They really don’t do it for the two major men’s titles.”

Meltzer explained that, unlike previous eras when championships changed hands more frequently, WWE now prefers to keep its top titles on performers it views as its biggest draws. “They really are in the hands of the people who are perceived as the money players.”

According to Meltzer, despite Zayn’s popularity, he does not believe WWE views him in that category. “And Sami is not, in their minds, one of those people. He could have been. There was a time when he was, but even then, in their minds, he still wasn’t.”

Meltzer concluded by suggesting that WWE continues to place significant value on a traditional image of what a top champion should look like. “It’s one of those things where they’re still brainwashed by the cosmetics in a lot of ways, and that certain people are good hands, but they can’t be the guy. And Sami is one of those guys who, in their minds, can’t be the guy.”