The Great Khali Says He’d Return For WWE Under One Condition

The Great Khali may be retired from full-time competition, but the WWE Hall of Famer says he hasn’t ruled out making one more appearance if WWE comes calling.

Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Khali said he would be interested in returning for a special attraction, such as the Royal Rumble, while making it clear that a full-time comeback is no longer possible. “Maybe WWE asking, I can go, just one, two days, not full time. My bad knee, so I can’t go full-time.”

Khali also revealed that he is preparing to undergo knee replacement surgery due to ongoing issues with his knees. “First, I want to do one, then maybe later.”

The former World Heavyweight Champion explained that while he experiences pain during certain everyday activities, he is otherwise able to remain active. “When I walk and take stairs, then pain. Otherwise, I’m fine.”

Khali added that he can still work out without significant issues but has not yet undergone surgery because of his busy schedule.

According to Khali, he remains heavily involved with several business ventures in his native India, which has delayed the procedure.