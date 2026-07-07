WWE Announces Commercial Distribution Plans For SummerSlam

WWE and Joe Hand Promotions have announced a renewed partnership that will bring SummerSlam 2026 to bars, restaurants, and other commercial venues across the United States.

According to the announcement, the two-night premium live event will be available live on Saturday, August 1, and Sunday, August 2, beginning at 6 p.m. ET, allowing hospitality businesses to offer the event to customers nationwide.

The announcement follows what WWE and Joe Hand Promotions described as a record-setting commercial distribution for WrestleMania 42, marking the third consecutive year that WrestleMania set a new commercial distribution record.

Joe Hand Promotions also highlighted the continued growth of the Joe Hand Promotions App, which launched in October and added WWE programming earlier this year. WrestleMania 42 was the first WrestleMania made available through the app, complementing the company’s traditional commercial distribution network.

Joe Hand Jr., President of Joe Hand Promotions, said the success of WrestleMania demonstrates the growing demand for WWE programming in commercial establishments.

“WrestleMania’s continued growth is a strong indicator of the demand for WWE in commercial venues and we expect this trend to continue with more exciting events on the horizon like the highly anticipated SummerSlam.”

“Our focus is on making these events as accessible as possible for bar and restaurant owners, allowing them to capitalize on these marquee events, whether through our traditional commercial distribution partners or streaming via the Joe Hand Promotions App. Different businesses prefer different delivery methods, and our goal is to provide flexibility while continuing to support the reliable platforms our customers have trusted for years.”

Commercial establishments can access SummerSlam 2026 through a WWE commercial subscription with Joe Hand Promotions, available via DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS and the Joe Hand Promotions App.