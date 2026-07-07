The Great Khali Claims Vince McMahon Tried To ‘Kill’ His WWE Character

WWE Hall of Famer The Great Khali has claimed that his on-screen character was changed after the company learned he was interested in leaving WWE.

Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Khali alleged that Vince McMahon shifted him into a comedic role in an effort to diminish his character. “After WWE finds out Khali wants to leave, so then he made me a comedy wrestler, because he wants to kill my character.”

Khali also pointed to the popularity of WWE in India during the height of his run, saying he was a major attraction for the company. “When I start wrestling in WWE, all of India watches wrestling. Everyone, kids, women, men, young and old. So he’s thinking he wants to leave, so he made me a comedy wrestler.”

During the latter stages of his WWE career, Khali was featured in several comedy-focused storylines, including memorable segments such as the “Kiss Cam.”

Despite his comments regarding his character’s creative direction, Khali has consistently spoken positively about his overall WWE experience. He has frequently credited the company with changing his life and has stated that he has no interest in speaking negatively about WWE as a whole.