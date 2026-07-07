Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE RAW On Netflix

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s live episode of Monday Night RAW, set to take place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

The event will start at 8 PM ET (5 PM PT).

“The Beast Incarnate,” Brock Lesnar, will be making his return to the ring, and the World Heavyweight Champion, “The OTC” Roman Reigns of The Bloodline, will also be back. Additionally, the 2026 WWE Queen of the Ring, “The Genius of the Sky” IYO SKY, is scheduled to face “The Prodigy” Roxanne Perez from The Judgment Day in a singles match.

Furthermore, Dragon Lee, Chad Gable, Joe Hendry, “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans, “All Ego” Ethan Page, the AAA Mega Champion “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio from The Judgment Day, and “The Lion and Bulgaria,” Rusev will compete in a WWE Intercontinental Championship #1 Contender’s Gauntlet Match.

Join us every Monday night at 8 PM ET (7 PM CT) for complete live coverage of WWE RAW results.