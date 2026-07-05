Sheamus Set To Leave WWE

Sheamus is reportedly set to leave WWE after nearly two decades with the company.

According to Fightful Select, Sheamus’ WWE contract has expired, and the former World Champion declined an offer to sign a new deal. The report notes that he was not released by WWE.

Fightful states that WWE approached Sheamus about a restructured contract while he was sidelined with an injury, but he quickly turned down the proposal. Because his existing agreement was already due to expire within a matter of months, there was reportedly no need for a release, which would have triggered WWE’s standard 90-day non-compete clause.

While Fightful did not specify the exact expiration date of his contract, the outlet reports that Sheamus’ departure is expected to happen soon.

Sheamus signed with WWE in 2007 and went on to enjoy one of the most accomplished careers of his generation. Just months after arriving on the main roster, he became the first Irish-born WWE Champion by defeating John Cena in 2009.

During his nearly 19-year run, Sheamus captured four world championships, won the 2010 King of the Ring, the 2012 Royal Rumble, and the 2015 Money in the Bank ladder match. He also held the United States Championship and enjoyed a successful tag team run alongside Cesaro as The Bar.

The 48-year-old has been sidelined due to injury in recent months. As of this writing, neither Sheamus nor WWE has publicly commented on the report.