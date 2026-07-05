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Rey Fenix Makes Bold Claim About His Championship Reign

By
James Hetfield
-
Rey Fenix
Rey Fenix

WWE star and AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fenix recently took to his official Twitter (X) account to comment on his ongoing reign as champion.

Fenix wrote, “35 days, 4 title defenses in 3 different countries. The best cruiserweight wrestler in the universe, #MexaKing.”

Fenix captured the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship from Laredo Kid during Noche de Los Grandes Week One on May 30. Since then, he has vowed to defend his title all over the world. Fenix has kept his promise, successfully defending the championship four times across three different countries—Mexico, the U.S., and the UK—in just 35 days.

Fenix was also in action on Friday’s SmackDown, where he defended the title against AAA Latin American Champion El Hijo del Vikingo. Vikingo put up a strong challenge, but ultimately fell victim to Fenix’s Mexican Muscle Buster. This marked Fenix’s third title defense on WWE television, following his previous successful defenses against Nathan Frazer and Axiom on SmackDown.

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