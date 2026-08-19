New Data Shows Significant WrestleMania 42 Attendance Drop In Las Vegas

New figures released by the Las Vegas Stadium Authority show that WrestleMania 42 attracted 97,126 attendees across its two nights, representing a notable decline from WWE’s previous WrestleMania weekend in Las Vegas.

According to the Stadium Authority data, 47,093 fans attended Saturday’s show, followed by 50,033 on Sunday. That total was down approximately 18% from the 118,641 attendees reported for WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

There were differences between the Stadium Authority figures and other attendance numbers associated with the event. WrestleTix estimated that 102,092 tickets were distributed across the weekend, while WWE announced a combined attendance of 106,071.

Despite the year-over-year decline, WrestleMania 42 remained a major attraction for Las Vegas and continued to rank among WWE’s most lucrative events. Brandon Thurston of PostWrestling.com noted that the event “was still among the biggest gates in WWE’s history.”

The Stadium Authority’s findings also demonstrate WrestleMania’s ability to attract visitors from outside the Las Vegas market. According to the report, 81% of attendees traveled from outside the city.

WrestleMania was also overwhelmingly the driving force behind those trips. Of those surveyed, 96% of Saturday attendees and 97% of Sunday attendees said the event was their primary reason for visiting Las Vegas.

WWE received significant financial incentives to bring WrestleMania back to the city for a second consecutive year. The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority provided the company with a $6 million site fee for WrestleMania 42, an increase from the $5 million paid for WrestleMania 41.

Nevada also provided WWE with an estimated $4.3 million in film tax credits connected to WrestleMania 42.

Those incentives proved substantial enough for WWE to reverse its previous plans to stage WrestleMania 42 in New Orleans and instead return to Las Vegas.

The attendance decrease also occurred against the backdrop of a wider slowdown in Las Vegas tourism. Hotel room tax revenue for April 2026 came in at $5.31 million, compared with $5.62 million during April 2025.

While WrestleMania 42 did not match the attendance levels of the previous year’s event, the figures show that WWE’s biggest annual spectacle continued to generate significant business while bringing a substantial number of out-of-market visitors to Las Vegas.