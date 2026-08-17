Bronson Reed Shows Off Dramatic Physique Transformation Ahead Of WWE Return

Bronson Reed continues to fuel speculation surrounding his WWE return, sharing another glimpse of his physical transformation following several months on the sidelines.

Reed posted a new gym photo showing off a noticeably leaner and more muscular physique, declaring himself “the problem” while tagging WWE. The update comes nearly six months after the 37-year-old suffered a torn right biceps that brought his momentum on RAW to an abrupt halt.

Reed sustained the injury on February 23 during a Men’s Elimination Chamber qualifying match against Jey Uso and the Original El Grande Americano. The injury occurred when Reed attempted to break up a pin with a dive, forcing him to spend the remainder of the match receiving treatment at ringside as Uso and Americano adjusted and completed the bout. Michael Cole confirmed on commentary that night that Reed had torn his biceps.

WrestleVotes subsequently reported that Reed had originally been scheduled to win the qualifier. Uso instead picked up the victory before being removed from the Chamber on the following episode of SmackDown. Logan Paul then defeated Jacob Fatu to claim the vacant position.

Cory Hays of Bodyslam later reported that WWE’s original plans for Reed inside the Elimination Chamber were largely transferred to Paul. Reed was reportedly slated to eliminate LA Knight, Je’Von Evans and Trick Williams during the match.

Within days of suffering the injury, Reed traveled to Birmingham, Alabama, where he underwent surgery to reattach the tendon before the end of February. The initial recovery timetable was estimated at four to six months, with Reed posting from his hospital bed and describing the beginning of his rehabilitation as “day one.”

That projected recovery window has now passed at its longer end, making Reed’s increasingly frequent physique updates particularly notable. His latest photo featured the RAW star wearing a black shirt and baggy pants while looking considerably leaner than he did prior to the injury.

Reed has generated similar attention with previous social media updates. In May, he shared a black-and-white photo on X with the caption “break the internet,” while his Instagram version read, “Day 87. The return is going to be personal.” He followed that with another physique update on the Fourth of July while wearing Steve Austin merchandise.

Despite the continued teases, WWE has yet to announce a return date for Reed, and there has been no public confirmation that he has received medical clearance to compete.

Reed did offer a potential indication of his timetable in late April when he called for a rubber match against Roman Reigns but acknowledged that he would need a few more months before it could happen.

Reigns captured the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 42 that month, prompting Reed to quickly remind him of their history. Reed defeated Reigns at Clash in Paris in 2025, leaving the two tied at one victory apiece and providing WWE with an established rivalry should the company decide to revisit the matchup.

The biceps injury ultimately cost Reed much more than his planned appearance inside the Elimination Chamber. He missed WrestleMania 42 altogether at a time when he had arguably built the strongest momentum of his WWE career.

With Bron Breakker recovering from hernia surgery and Seth Rollins already sidelined, Reed had emerged as a central figure within The Vision heading toward WrestleMania season. His rise followed a significant stretch that included winning the 2024 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal and becoming one of RAW’s most heavily featured powerhouses.

The Vision has undergone considerable change during Reed’s absence. Under the guidance of Paul Heyman, the faction has included Rollins, Breakker, Logan Paul, Austin Theory and Maxxine Dupri at various points, with Rollins eventually removed from the group following his own injury. Breakker and Theory currently hold the World Tag Team Championship.

Paul has also dealt with an injury setback after tearing his triceps at Saturday Night’s Main Event in May. He subsequently underwent surgery but has continued appearing on WWE television.

Reed’s eventual role upon returning remains unclear. WWE could place him back into an enforcer position within The Vision, while his physical transformation could potentially open the door for a renewed singles push. His unfinished history with Reigns also gives the company an established program to revisit if desired.

Reed originally captured the NXT North American Championship in 2021 before being released by WWE later that year. He rebuilt his career internationally, competing as Jonah in NJPW and also appearing for TNA before returning to WWE in 2022.

For now, Reed’s exact comeback date remains unknown, but his latest update provides another indication that the powerhouse is getting closer to stepping back into a WWE ring.