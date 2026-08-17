AJ Styles Can’t Understand Why WWE Hasn’t Made LA Knight World Champion

AJ Styles believes the time has come for WWE to put a world championship on LA Knight, arguing that the popular star already possesses everything required to represent the company at the highest level.

Styles has previously made the case for Knight on his podcast and returned to the subject during the latest episode of *The AJ Styles Show*. For the WWE Hall of Famer, Knight’s credentials extend well beyond his ability inside the ring.

“I’ve never seen anybody more ready to be a champion right now than LA Knight. I know I keep harping on this, but I can’t be the only one that thinks this way. He’s got all the tools.”

“Give him the opportunity. He knows what comes with being a champion. He’s got it.”

Styles specifically highlighted the responsibilities that come with being one of WWE’s leading representatives away from television and live events.

“And I’m not just talking about holding the World Heavyweight Championship around your waist. When it comes to interviews and what you got to do to represent the WWE, he has those tools to be able to get it done, and I think he’d do it flawlessly.”

Being a WWE World Champion traditionally involves far more than what viewers see on television, with media interviews, promotional commitments, press appearances and other responsibilities forming a significant part of the role. Styles believes Knight is already particularly well-equipped to handle those demands.

Knight, 43, has been with WWE since 2021 following a lengthy career that included his run as Eli Drake in Impact Wrestling. His initial main roster stint saw him introduced as Max Dupri, but his return to the LA Knight persona ultimately sparked his breakout in 2023 and established him as one of WWE’s most consistently popular performers.

Despite that momentum, a world championship has so far remained out of reach. Knight is a two-time United States Champion and former Million Dollar Champion, with his most notable opportunity at WWE’s top prize coming against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in 2023.

Knight has remained involved around The Bloodline story for much of the period since that challenge. At SummerSlam, he teamed with Solo Sikoa and Royce Keys against Jacob Fatu and The Usos on night one. Knight secured the victory by hitting Jey Uso with the BFT for the pinfall, marking his first major victory over the group following roughly a year of pursuing them. Knight and Sikoa then embraced after the match.

Meanwhile, Reigns successfully retained the World Heavyweight Championship against Seth Rollins on night two of SummerSlam and has several major appearances scheduled for the coming months. Reigns is set to defend the title on the September 14 episode of RAW from Arena CDMX in Mexico City against a challenger emerging from the luchador tournament. He is also scheduled for Money in the Bank on October 10 and Survivor Series on November 28.

There has been talk of a potential Reigns vs. Knight championship match at Money in the Bank, although WWE has not officially announced the bout. With WWE Champion CM Punk currently not advertised for the event, Knight could emerge as a logical challenger for Reigns on a card that will also feature the men’s and women’s Money in the Bank ladder matches.

Styles, meanwhile, retired from in-ring competition in January following his loss to GUNTHER at the Royal Rumble. He was subsequently announced as a member of the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2026 in February.

Since stepping away from the ring, Styles has remained involved behind the scenes. In recent weeks, he has been working at the WWE Performance Center while covering for a coach recovering from knee surgery, in addition to taking on producing duties for NXT.

Styles has also continued offering his perspective on WWE’s current storylines. He recently argued that Chad Gable capturing the Intercontinental Championship represented the culmination of everything that preceded it, while also expressing his belief that WWE should avoid rushing Big Cass into a match with Gable without giving the program a proper build.