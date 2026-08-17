The Rock Honored As Disney Legend, Pays Tribute To Daughter Simone Johnson

Former WWE Champion Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson added another major honor to his career after officially being named a Disney Legend at D23.

Johnson received the prestigious recognition for his contributions to Disney projects over the years, with his film credits for the company including *The Game Plan*, *Jungle Cruise*, *Moana*, and *Race to Witch Mountain*.

The WWE icon delivered an emotional acceptance speech during the ceremony and took time to recognize his eldest daughter, Simone Johnson, who was in attendance. Simone is also known to WWE fans for her time as Ava, including her run as NXT General Manager.

Johnson reflected on memories from Simone’s childhood before turning the spotlight toward her birthday. He then led those in attendance in singing “Happy Birthday” to his daughter, who celebrated her 25th birthday on August 14.

The Rock also acknowledged his younger daughters, Jasmine and Tiana, who were watching the ceremony from home.

Johnson was inducted as part of the 2026 Disney Legends class alongside Anne Hathaway, Susan Egan, Alan Tudyk, The Jonas Brothers, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Eric Goldberg, and former Disney CEO Bob Iger.

The Disney Legends honor adds another milestone to Johnson’s career outside the wrestling industry, more than two decades after the former WWE Champion began establishing himself as one of Hollywood’s biggest stars.