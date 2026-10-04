Giulia Addresses Injury Rumors Following Friday’s WWE SmackDown

During Friday’s WWE SmackDown, Giulia faced off against her bitter rival, Blake Monroe, in a singles match. In the closing moments, Monroe clipped Giulia’s legs, causing her to crash face-first into the top of a turnbuckle. This move essentially knocked Giulia out, allowing Monroe to secure a pinfall victory.

After the match, Giulia required assistance from officials to make her way backstage, raising concerns among some fans about a possible injury.

Giulia recently took to her Instagram Stories to address her fans’ concerns. She apologized for causing any concern and reassured them that she will never give up as long as she has their support.

Giulia said, “Woke up, checked my phone, and saw so many messages from people worried about me. Sorry I keep making you guys worry. As long as you’re behind me, I’ll get back up every damn time. The Beautiful Madness never gives up.”