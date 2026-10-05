Booker T Presents Josiah Jean With WWE ID Contract

The WWE ID Twitter (X) account recently announced that indie wrestling star Josiah Jean was presented with a contract by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T at the Reality of Wrestling’s “Rise to Wrestling Royalty” show in Texas City, Texas.

The WWE ID account wrote, “BREAKING….

@ItsJeanRock was just presented a WWE ID contract by @BookerT5x at @TheOfficialROW!

The Rocket has been ID’d!

Welcome to the Program, Josiah Jean!”

Jean is a student of Booker T, who owns and promotes Reality of Wrestling (ROW). He has been involved in the pro wrestling business for three years. In addition to his work with ROW, he has made several appearances for Ring of Honor (ROH) and has competed for organizations such as Wrestling REVOLVER, Inspire Victorious, and DFW, among others. Jean also appeared on the Booker T Appreciation Night episode of WWE NXT in March.